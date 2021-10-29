These Haunting Cosmic Images Show How Spooky Space Is, Thanks to Hubble’s Double Toil and Trouble.

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a photograph of the carbon star CW Leonis that resembles a glowering orange-hued eye for Halloween.

The star is a carbo-rich red star located 400 light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo, surrounded by clouds of sooty gas and dust. When the dying star’s core imploded, it blew out its outer layers, creating these envelopes.

When a star the size of CW Leonis runs out of hydrogen to burn in its core, it goes through this process. This indicates nuclear fusion has ceased, and the outer pressure that keeps a star from collapsing due to gravity has also ceased.

This causes a gravitational collapse, which causes the helium in the star’s core to burn. This causes the outer layers to blow out, resulting in the red giant phase.

In around 4 billion years, the sun will expand out to the orbit of Mars, engulfing the inner planets, including Earth.

This process has left the star core of CW Leonis ringed by sooty dust, giving it the appearance of a single flaming eye to Hubble.

Aside from its disturbing appearance, Hubble’s study of CW Leonis is aiding astronomers in their understanding of the interplay between dying stars and their outer layers.

However, elderly stars aren’t the only ones that can put on a cosmic horror show.

This image depicts the billowing clouds of gas and dust that make up a nebula, which is lit up by enormous stars hundreds of light-years from Earth and where young stars are forming.

The nebula, which is located in the constellation Orion, glows in infrared light, giving it the appearance of a classic “wicked witch” as depicted in gruesome Halloween decorations, screaming into space.

It’s no surprise that the Witch Head Nebula is called after this cloud of gas and dust. The Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) captured this image in 2017.

Because of its resemblance to the picture of Earth’s sole winged mammal and Halloween staple, another young star, HBC 672, has been dubbed Bat Shadow.

In 2018, Hubble noticed a strange “flapping” that furthered the comparison between HBC 672 and a bat. This is a condensed version of the information.