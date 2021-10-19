These countries have a Delta Plus sub-variant, which is possibly more contagious than Delta.

The Delta AY.4.2 COVID sub-variant, which has recently garnered interest due to its growth in the United Kingdom, has been discovered in 29 nations throughout the world.

The data, gathered and published by Outbreak.Info from the GISAID viral reporting database, shows that the variety is nearly entirely limited to the United Kingdom, but that instances have been recorded in the United States, Canada, Australia, and portions of Western Europe.

Since October 18, a total of 15,459 AY.4.2 cases had been sequenced worldwide, with 14,705 from the United Kingdom. Romania is the country with the highest prevalence, followed by Poland, Ireland, and Bangladesh.

Only one case has been documented in several countries, such as Australia and Japan. The United States has reported seven, while Canada has reported six.

According to Outbreak.Info, the number of AY.4.2 cases has climbed dramatically in the United Kingdom since July of this year, accounting for between seven and eight percent of newly sequenced cases.

The graph below, created by the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the United Kingdom using data from the COVID-19 Genomics U.K. Consortium, depicts the emergence of the COVID Delta variation in light blue beginning in mid-April.

It then illustrates how Delta AY.4.2 cases are starting to appear, indicated in light brown.

The Delta AY.4 variation is a branch of the original Delta, which is itself a branch of the original Delta. The spike genome of AY.4.2 contains two mutations: Y145H and A222V.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019, noted the variant’s rise in the United Kingdom and said it required “urgent research” to determine whether it is more transmissible or immune-resistant.

Just as the new delta variant AY.4 with the S:Y145H mutation in the spike reaches 8% of UK sequencing cases, the UK announced its largest one-day Covid case increase in three months. We need to find out if this delta plus is more transmissible and has partial immune evasion as soon as possible. @ScottGottliebMD — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) 17th of October, 2021 AY.4.2 was also referred to as a "Delta plus" variation by Gottlieb. Earlier this year, the name Delta plus was coined to describe Delta offshoots with the K417N mutation.