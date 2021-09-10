These Butterflies ‘Scratch’ and Feed On Caterpillars Of Their Own Species, According To Research.

Butterflies are lovely, but a group of scientists discovered for the first time that they can be cruel. Some adults, it turns out, eat live young caterpillars of their own species.

Butterflies belonging to the brush-footed butterfly family are known as milkweed butterflies. The monarch butterfly and the queen butterfly, both of which reside in temperate climates, are two of its most well-known members.

According to a news release by the University of Sydney, milkweed butterflies show a tendency to “harass, subdue,” and feed on live caterpillars of other milkweed butterflies, despite the fact that most people think of butterflies as benign creatures that feed on nectar. To put it another way, they cannibalize their offspring.

For Self-Defense Chemicals

Caterpillars typically feed on hazardous plants and employ the compounds they receive to make themselves unattractive to predators, according to the university. Later, as they transform into butterflies, their brilliant colors serve as a protection strategy.

Male butterflies use these molecules to produce “mating pheromones,” which are similar to “nuptial presents” to female butterflies during the courtship process.

To gain more of the compounds, butterflies use their claws at the end of their legs to scratch plants that contain the chemicals, then eat the fluids with their proboscis.

However, in 2019, researchers discovered that milkweed butterflies in North Sulawesi’s coastal forest were scraping not only the leaves, but also live and dead caterpillars, and then “imbibing” their secretions.

Kleptopharmacophagy

“Caterpillars are simply bags of macerated leaves, the same leaves that milkweed butterflies seek for for their strong compounds. Adult butterflies may simply see them as another source of chemicals to feed on, according to Yi-Kai Tea, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Sydney and lead author of the study published in the journal “Ecology.”

Although milkweed butterflies have been documented feeding on the carcasses of other insects with the compounds before, this is the first time they have been observed doing so to live species in the same order, according to the university. Furthermore, while scratching live caterpillars had “never” been documented previously, it’s unclear whether the caterpillars died as a result of the scratching.

Tea stated, "This is the first time the behavior has been reported." "The conduct does not cleanly fit into the classic modalities of predation, parasitism, or exploitation.