These are the countries with the most Twitter users.

The demographics of Twitter users are not especially typical of the rest of the world.

According to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, men use Twitter significantly more than women, and the 22 percent of American adults who use it are “younger, better educated, and more likely to be Democrats than the overall public.”

According to other surveys, Twitter users are not evenly spread over the world, with some nations having significantly more users than others.

“According to Twitter’s SEC filings, the United States has the most Twitter users in the world,” digital marketing specialist Brian Dean told This website.

“Perhaps unexpectedly, Japan comes in second in terms of active users.

“It’s also amazing to observe how active several emerging markets are on Twitter (including Brazil, Turkey, Mexico, and Indonesia).”

According to Flourish, the nations listed below have the most Twitter users.

Malaysia is a country in Southeast Asia (3.86 million)

The population of this Southeast Asian country is over 32 million people.

“The ubiquity of the Internet and social media has helped Malaysia [stay]pace with other developed countries,” according to a 2017 study.

Argentina is a country in South America (4.96 million)

With a population of 45 million people, Argentina is one of the most populous countries in the world.

According to a report provided by Data Portal, “the number of internet users in Argentina climbed by 1.2 million (+3.5 percent) between 2020 and 2021,” while “the number of social media users increased by two million.”

Germany is a country that has a (5.25 million)

According to a Business Culture of the profile, more than 75% of Germans (over 14 years old) use the internet in some capacity.

According to the survey, “more than 75 percent of these are registered on at least one social media network and spend about a quarter of all their online time on these networks” in the country of 83 million people.

South Korea (South Korea) (5.7 million)

In January 2021, Internet penetration in this East Asian nation of 51.7 million people was reported to be at 97 percent, the highest rate of any Asian country outside the Middle East.

While Twitter and other social media platforms are popular in South Korea, the country has established its own set of platforms that have been equally or more popular in recent years.

Australia is a country that has a (6.23 million)

Genroe's study, which was updated in July 2021, describes.