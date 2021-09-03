These are the counties with the most Facebook users.

Facebook allows us to stay in touch with friends and family no matter where they are in the world.

With 2.8 billion monthly active users in 2021, the so-called Social Networking behemoth maintains its position as the world’s most popular social networking site.

And, if that wasn’t impressive enough, Facebook has 1.84 billion daily users who use at least one of its key programs, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

As a result, it’s no wonder that Facebook’s success has been so consistent since its debut on the social media world in 2004.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, stated at the Facebook Reports Second Quarter 2021 that the site’s future looked bright, saying, “We had a solid quarter as we continue to help businesses thrive and people stay connected.”

Using data from De La Salle University from 2019, find out which nations have the most Facebook users.

Please note that this website has reached out to Facebook for a response.

United Kingdom of Great Britain (41 million users)

In 2018, Facebook users accounted for over two-thirds (66.4 percent) of the population in the United Kingdom, a figure that has undoubtedly climbed in the preceding years.

The fact that 64.9 percent of internet users use Facebook only adds to the Asia-Pacific Social Science Review’s conclusion: “Facebook, an app that continues to reinvent itself, is undoubtedly a way of life for many wired populations.”

Turkey is a country in Europe (44 million)

In 2018, Facebook users made up 54.4 percent of the population of the Middle Eastern country.

Turkey’s language is now the fourth most extensively utilized in web content worldwide, thanks to its young and growing computer-literate populace.

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia (50 million)

Thailand is the country with the highest proportion of Facebook users, with 72 percent of its people using the social media platform.

In order to fight dwindling numbers in Western countries, Facebook has been regarded as increasingly keen to welcome users from Asia to its platform.

Vietnam is a country in Southeast Asia (59 million)

Vietnam is a Southeast Asian country where 61 percent of the population uses Facebook on a regular basis.

In contrast to the much slower growth in the west, Facebook’s monthly active users in Asia have more than doubled to over 1.3 billion in the last five years.

Philippines is a country in Asia (70 million)

Almost two-thirds of the population of the Philippines (65.6 percent) has. This is a condensed version of the information.