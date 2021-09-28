There’s No Time To Wait: The World Premiere Of The New Bond Film.

On Tuesday, celebrities and royals walked the red carpet in central London for the long-awaited world premiere of the new James Bond film, “No Time To Die.”

After being continuously postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, British star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final adventure in the blockbuster franchise finally hits theaters.

Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate, are expected to attend the screening at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall.

It will be released in the United Kingdom on Thursday and in the United States on October 8 – a year and a half late.

The picture is part of a backlog of large productions held back by distributors during the epidemic, which has had a significant impact on movie theaters.

The film will only be available in theaters and not on Netflix, which Craig described as a “joyous thing” in an interview with Sky News.

The UK part of theater operator Vue International, Vue Entertainment, welcomed the film’s release as “the cinematic event of the year.”

Bond returns to active service after retirement in the latest film, reportedly costing $250 million (?182 million, 214 million euros), swearing, “I have to finish this.”

He battles the wicked Safin, played by Oscar winner Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), with his typical hi-tech equipment in magnificent landscapes in Italy and Norway.

“First I’m shot, and then I’m blown up. In an official podcast, Craig commented, “It seems like James Bond to me.”

With Craig’s departure, curiosity has grown as to who would inherit his right to kill.

Tom Hardy (“The Revenant,” “Dunkirk”) and Rege-Jean Page, the mixed-race star of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” are among the favorites, according to UK bookies.

Since his debut in 2006’s “Casino Royale,” Craig has remained in the role longer than any of his predecessors.

The 53-year-old has been praised for giving the all-action role depth and emotional complexity, yet he reluctantly consented to one farewell appearance as Bond.

Craig told Time Out magazine in 2015 that he would rather “slit his wrists” than reprise the part after “Spectre.”

Cary Joji Fukunaga, an Emmy-winning American filmmaker, directed the new film, making him the first American to direct the franchise.

A 2011 adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre” was one of his previous flicks.

After Danny Boyle, the director of “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Trainspotting,” resigned in 2018 due to “creative differences,” the filmmaker stepped in.

In a promotional trailer, Fukunaga described his Bond as "a wounded animal" who is struggling because "the world has changed, the rules of engagement aren't what they used to be."