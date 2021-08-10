There’s no good news here: Key IPCC Climate Change Findings.

The first major scientific report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change since 2014, issued Monday, indicates indisputably that global warming is progressing faster than expected, and that humanity is almost solely to blame.

The average surface temperature of the Earth is anticipated to rise 1.5 or 1.6 degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels around 2030 in all five greenhouse gas emissions scenarios assessed by the paper, ranging from highly optimistic to reckless. That’s a decade sooner than the IPCC expected three years ago.

By the middle of the century, the 1.5C threshold will have been broken across the board, by a tenth of a degree on the most ambitious course and nearly a full degree on the most conservative option.

There is a silver lining: in the most ambitious if-we-do-everything-right scenario, global temperatures will decrease back to 1.4°C by 2100, after “overshooting” the 1.5°C target.

Forests, soil, and oceans have absorbed 56 percent of all CO2 emitted into the atmosphere since 1960, despite the fact that emissions have increased by half. Earth would already be a considerably hotter and less hospitable place if it weren’t for nature’s help.

However, these allies in the fight against global warming – known as carbon sinks in this role – are showing indications of saturation, and the amount of human-induced carbon they absorb is likely to decrease as the century progresses.

The paper highlights the remarkable advancement of attribution research, a new area that quantifies the amount to which human-induced global warming enhances the intensity and/or likelihood of individual extreme weather events like heat waves, hurricanes, and wildfires.

Within weeks, experts determined that the record-breaking heatwave that ravaged British Columbia in June would have been “nearly impossible” without climate change’s influence.

In general, the IPCC report for 2021 contains a lot more “high confidence” findings than previous reports.

Since 1900, the world’s oceans have risen around 20 centimetres (eight inches), with the pace of increase virtually tripling in the previous decade. Glacier melt has been overtaken as the primary engine by the crumbling and melting ice sheets atop Antarctica and, particularly, Greenland.

If global warming is limited to 2 degrees Celsius, the ocean watermark will rise by around half a metre by the end of the century. By 2300, it will have risen about two metres, more than twice the amount forecast. Brief News from Washington Newsday.