There’s No Going Back on Climate Change in 2021.

Over the course of a quarter-century of United Nations climate conferences tasked with saving mankind from itself, one was labeled a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a dazzling success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in the middle.

All of these reactions occurred at the same time during this year’s COP26.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish activist who led a 100,000-strong march through Glasgow’s streets, called the two-week gathering a “greenwashing extravaganza.”

Dedicated negotiators, on the other hand, praised significant — even historic — progress in combating the existential menace of global warming.

Observers were frequently torn between acceptance and condemnation, optimism and sorrow.

“The Glasgow Climate Pact is more than we expected, but less than we hoped for,” Dann Mitchell, the British Met Office’s chief of climate hazards, remarked haiku-style.

The yardstick used to judge the efficacy of the actions presented at the COP26 summit is crucial in determining their efficacy.

The first-ever request by 196 countries to reduce coal-fired electricity, or a vow to double financial help each year — to around $40 billion — so impoverished countries can prepare for climate risks, are huge leaps ahead compared to what came before.

A provision requiring governments to explore establishing more ambitious carbon reduction targets every year rather than every five years is also included.

All of these hard-won victories at COP26, however, pale in comparison to real science.

In 2021, a continuous string of disastrous floods, heat waves, and wildfires across four continents, along with ever-more-detailed estimates, left no doubt that exceeding the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degree Fahrenheit) warming limit would send Earth into the red zone.

“As a lifelong optimist, I regard the Glasgow result as half-full rather than half-empty,” Alden Meyer, a senior analyst at climate and energy think tank E3G, said.

“However, the atmosphere responds to emissions, not COP choices, and there is still more work to be done to turn the powerful rhetoric here into reality.”

Part 1 of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) first comprehensive synthesis of climate science in seven years was published this year.

It found that global warming is almost expected to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, most likely within a decade. Meanwhile, sea levels are rising at a faster rate than expected, and will continue to do so for generations.

Forests, soil, and oceans, which absorb over half of humanity’s carbon pollution, are also showing indications of saturation.

Then there’s the danger of “tipping points,” when permafrost might release large amounts of water. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.