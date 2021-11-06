There’s a Surprising Reason Why Our Oceans Need More Whale Poop.

Over the last century, the significance of whale feces has been grossly underestimated. The reduction in the whale population — and their excrement — resulted in a dramatic alteration to the ocean’s ecosystem (and climate) in ways researchers couldn’t predict until today, according to data gathered by researchers for over ten years.

The study, which was published in Nature, showed how different whale species, such as the humpback whale, feed and why such patterns are important now more than ever. They discovered that whales had consumed three times as much krill in the previous years.

Because the estimates are so far wrong, the entire ecosystem’s power balance is disrupted. If there are fewer whales now, fewer krill are consumed, and there is less whale feces. But what difference does it make? The iron-rich krill are consumed by whales and then re-deposited in the water when they poop, fertilizing the surface. That fertilizer feeds the krill, which in turn feeds the whales, who consume the krill. Everything, including feces, works together to keep the world spinning. The good news is that researchers believe there is a solution, albeit it may take some time.

“Our findings show that restoring whale populations to pre-whaling levels seen at the turn of the century will restore a large amount of lost function to ocean ecosystems,” said Nicholas Pyenson, co-author of the study. “It may take a few decades to see the benefits, but it’s the clearest read yet regarding huge whales’ massive impact on our planet.” But that’s not the only reason why whale poop fascinates people.

Outside of the water, some feces is useful. An eight-year-old New Zealand child discovered an unusual treasure in 2015 that turned out to be worth $65,000. Ambergris, which is also used in perfumes, is sometimes referred to as “whale vomit” and is in high demand.

According to molecular biologist Christopher Kemp, creating a chunk of ambergris needs “one unlikelihood layered on top of another.” He told ABC News that “just one percent of the 350,000 sperm whales [on Earth]can truly make it.”

Hundreds of pounds of ambergris can be released by sperm whales at a time. The stuff then floats through. This is a condensed version of the information.