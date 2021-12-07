There is no love lost between Biden and Putin.

We take a look at Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin’s chilly relationship as they square off in a video conversation on Tuesday about a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border.

One of the heated confrontations was Biden’s portrayal of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a killer.”

Biden gives a harsh speech shortly after assuming office in January, criticizing Donald Trump’s tepid approach to Moscow and Putin, whom Trump had expressed affection for.

“The days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s hostile activities, including as interfering in our elections, cyber-attacks, and poisoning its citizens are ended,” Biden warned in February.

Biden’s “extremely harsh and unconstructive tone” is slammed by the Kremlin.

In a March interview, Biden stated that Putin will “pay a price” for reportedly attempting to derail his presidential campaign in the United States in 2020.

“I do,” Biden says when asked if he thinks Putin is a “killer.”

The remarks precipitate the most serious crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow summoning its ambassador and warning that relations were on the verge of “destruction.”

“It takes one to know one,” Putin says, mocking Biden.

Biden said “now is the moment to deescalate” after announcing penalties against Russia in April, in an attempt to defuse tensions.

Biden said he was “clear with President Putin that we could have gone further” during a phone chat, but that the US does not want to “start a cycle of escalation and confrontation with Russia.”

Before their first face-to-face meeting on June 16 in Geneva, Biden is adamant that the US would press Russia on its human rights record.

“I’m going to make it clear that we’re not going to stand by and watch him abuse those rights,” Biden says.

Putin chuckles when asked if he is a “killer” in an interview on US television.

“I’ve grown accustomed to being attacked from all sides,” he remarked, adding that “killer” is a “macho” epithet used frequently in Hollywood.

“It is not considered normal here,” he added, adding that such language is “part of the US political culture where it is considered normal.”

Biden describes Putin as a “difficult” and “worthy foe” on the eve of the summit.

After three and a half hours of talks, the two men did not hold a joint press conference.

They do agree, though, to send ambassadors to each other’s capitals.

Putin stated that he felt "no enmity," while Biden agreed that the conversations were productive.