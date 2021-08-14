There are no survivors from a fire-fighting plane crash in Turkey, while floods kill 44 people.

On Saturday, Turkey faced calamity on two fronts, with eight people dead in a firefighting plane crash and rescuers raced to discover survivors of flash floods in the north that killed at least 44 people.

According to the Russian defense ministry, all eight persons on board the Russian plane died during the firefighting mission.

The plane crash occurred as Turkey was regaining control of hundreds of flames that had killed eight people and devastated large swaths of woodland along the country’s picturesque southern coast.

Natural disasters, according to scientists, are growing increasingly intense and frequent as a result of global warming caused by polluting emissions.

Teams were digging through the remains of scores of homes that collapsed due to floods that slammed Black Sea regions on Wednesday after heavy rains, according to Turkey’s government disaster agency, AFAD.

Five Russian troops and three Turkish civilians were on board the Russian Be-200 plane that went down at 1330 GMT, according to news reports in Moscow.

A column of smoke could be seen rising from the remote mountainous region in the country’s south.

According to a statement from Turkey’s defense ministry, the Russian-loaned aircraft took out from Adana to assist in putting out fires at Kahramanmaras.

The ministry noted that a surveillance plane and a helicopter had been despatched to the crash scene.

According to reports, Russian consular officials and a military ministry commission were on their way to the area.

The floodwaters entirely damaged 40 houses and two bridges in the village of Babacay in the northern province of Sinop, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The latest official death toll, released by AFAD on Saturday, was 44, with nine more persons hospitalized.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces a challenge two years before the next scheduled general election as Turkey emerges as a frontline country in the fight against climate change.

As the shock of the floods subsided, so did questions and complaints.

Survivors of the floods have accused local officials of failing to provide adequate warning of impending storms.

The fact that numerous structures were constructed in flood zones has also been criticized.

