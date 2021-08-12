There Are Five Things You Should Know About Zambia.

Zambia, a copper-rich country in southern Africa, holds presidential elections on Thursday. It was previously lauded as a regional success story.

However, it has been heavily struck by political and economic crises during the last decade.

Zambia is Africa’s second-largest copper producer, behind the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the world’s eighth-largest producer.

International investor confidence has been shaken by a dramatic drop in copper prices in 2011 and decreased shipments to China, as well as a succession of government policy reversals.

The majority of copper enterprises are owned by foreign investors, particularly Chinese businessmen.

Zambia, formerly regarded as a promising African country with yearly growth rates above 10% in the 2000s, has been mired in serious economic and financial difficulties for several years as copper prices have fallen.

It also has major energy issues, with unpredictable electrical supplies that can result in protracted outages of up to several hours each day, wreaking havoc on the economy.

Zambia became the first African economy to default during the pandemic in 2020, when it failed to pay $42.5 million in interest on its debt. This is the second year in a row that it has failed to make a payment.

According to UN forecasts from 2020, almost 2.3 million of Zambia’s 17 million people may face food shortages as a result of the country’s worst drought in 35 years in 2019.

The country is larger than France and somewhat smaller than Turkey, with a total area of 752,614 square kilometers (291,000 square miles).

The Victoria Falls, one of the world’s most beautiful waterfalls, is one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions.

They are located on the Zambezi River, Africa’s fourth-largest river, on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, and the two countries share the tourist flow.

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first president, died in June. He was elected in 1964 after the country acquired independence.

He was the leader of the largest nationalist party and was dubbed “African Gandhi” for his nonviolent activity. He reigned for 27 years under a single-party system before quietly leaving power.