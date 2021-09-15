There are five compelling reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

It’s official: the iPhone 13 will be released on September 24th, with preorders beginning on September 17th. Four new iPhone 13 models are available, including small and pro versions. While the iPhone 13 appears to be similar to the iPhone 12 on the outside, it will feature numerous updates and improvements. Even if you have last year’s model, I’ve gathered the top five reasons why the iPhone 13 could be a tempting upgrade.

The camera system of the iPhone 13 is the most visible enhancement. The phones have a Cinematic mode that records video in 1080p at 30 frames per second with Dolby Vision HDR and up to 4K at 60 frames per second.

Scrolling should be smoother, games should be more responsive, and everything on the screen should appear better on the iPhone 13 Pro models, thanks to ProMotion technology with variable refresh rates up to 120 hertz.

Along with the new iPhone, Apple also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad Mini. (If you’re looking for ideas to improve the Apple Watch, go no further.) Of course, just because there’s a new iPhone model doesn’t mean you have to upgrade. You’ll be OK with the iPhone 11 and 12. If you do decide to upgrade, you’ll be able to do it on any carrier, including AT&T and Verizon. Here’s Apple’s guide to backing up and restoring an iPhone if you need it.

ProMotion 120 Hertz Display

The iPhone 13 Pro versions, like the iPad Pro before them, now boast a substantially higher frame rate of 120 hertz. This is a much-desired feature among gadget and technology lovers. The iPhone will benefit from the ProMotion technology in a number of ways, including the ability to scroll across websites and apps twice as smoothly as at 60 hertz. When comparing the two frame rates, the lower one will appear and feel more jittery.

One of ProMotion’s benefits is its variable refresh rate, which changes as you move from app to app. When elements on the screen are not moving, such as when reading text, ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro can dip as low as 10 hertz to help save battery life. When you need it, it gives smooth scrolling and images. This is a condensed version of the information.