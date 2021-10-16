There are 9 different types of rare moons to keep an eye out for (and What They Mean).

When there’s a full moon in the sky, we all know to keep our wits about us, but what about the other types?

While aspiring astronomers may be aware of what to search for, the rest of us may find it more difficult to comprehend what to look for and what the various moons represent.

Here are a few unusual moons to look out for in the next months and years.

Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with perigee, the closest point in the moon’s orbit to Earth. Some people believe they trigger emotional outbursts.

A supermoon can appear 30 percent brighter and up to 14 percent larger than a regular full moon due to its proximity to Earth.

On June 14, 2022, the next supermoon is expected.

Blood Moon / Lunar Eclipse

On November 19, the next lunar eclipse will be visible from sections of Asia, Australia, North America, northern and eastern Europe, and much of South America.

The moon’s face will turn red when it passes into the Earth’s shadow, also known as a blood moon.

Even though the next lunar eclipse will only be partial, the lunar face will turn a vibrant reddish color.

Lunar eclipses used to be feared by previous generations, but now they are seen as a sign of endings, encouraging people to embrace change and let go of attachments that are no longer helping us.

Blood Moon with Super Flower

The last super floral blood moon occurred in May of this year, and it was a supermoon paired with a total lunar eclipse.

The name “blood moon” alludes to the moon’s face turning red as it passes into the Earth’s shadow, while “flower moon” refers to the timing and “super” refers to the moon’s appearance.

This moon is generally associated with rebirth and growth, and some people believe that a blood moon is a wonderful time to ponder.

On October 8, 2033, the next super floral blood moon will occur.

Solar Eclipse with a Ring of Fire

The last “ring of fire” solar eclipse, which involved both the moon and the sun, occurred in June 2021.

When the moon is too far away, this happens. This is a condensed version of the information.