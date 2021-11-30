There are 25 fantastic outdoor gear gift ideas.

What one individual might consider roughing it might be considered a creature comfort by another. In reality, the distance between those two conceptions may be as large as the great outdoors by its very nature. There’s no need to be concerned, and there’s no need to be judged

Here’s a list of giftable gear that may help you flourish wherever your outdoor adventures take you, whether you’re camping or glamping, hiking or biking, on the trail or off the grid. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Dark Energy is a type of energy that exists in Battery Pack for the Poseidon Pro The new and improved Poseidon Pro from Dark Energy is built like a tank—maybe even tougher. This 10,200 milliampere-hour battery can endure shocks, dust, drops, complete immersion in water, and temperatures ranging from 140 to minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has the intelligence to back up its brawn. It comes in black or camo and has a built-in flashlight, SOS signal, and the capacity to charge a phone through USB or USB-C at up to 2.5 times the speed of other chargers. It also includes a 3-foot charging cable with fiber reinforcement, a cord strap, and a locking carabiner multi-tool with a glass breaker, bottle opener, two screwdriver heads, and a serious blade.

Dark Energy is selling it for $119.99.

Desert Hiking Boots Erem Xerecole

The Swartz family knows their way around a pair of boots. Noah Swartz is the fourth generation of his family to work as a bootmaker. Jeff Swartz, Jeff’s father, was the president and CEO of Timberland, the firm founded by Jeff’s grandfather. This father and son co-founded Erem, a footwear firm dedicated to the exploration and sustainability of desert environments, ten years after selling that business. The Xerecole and Xerecole Expedition are their first products, which were just released two weeks ago. Both boots are created from natural materials and are designed for comfort, breathability, protection, and durability while trekking in the desert or other challenging terrain.

Erem has it for $169.99.

Personal Water Filter by LifeStraw

You might take your daily hydration for granted unless you’re stuck at home during a power outage or out in the wilderness with an empty water bottle. As a result, LifeStraw could be a lifesaver. This lightweight, long-lasting device actively filters out a minimum of 99.999 percent of harmful radiation. This is a condensed version of the information.