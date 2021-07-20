There Are 20 More iPhone Tricks You Didn’t Know About

You may be missing out on some of the many tricks and tips your Apple gadget has to offer, whether you’re still using your iPhone 6s or the newest iPhone 12.

This website has compiled a list of the top secret iPhone hacks you may employ to improve your Apple game.

Take a look at the following categories of tips: Safari, interface, music, security, accessibility, calls, writing, and apps.

1. Composing Shift Your Keyboard to the Left or Right

Trying to type with only one thumb might be a real challenge.

The iPhone’s default iOS keyboard, thankfully, has a left- or right-leaning option.

Simply tap the globe or emoji icon near the keyboard’s bottom. The iPhone will only show the globe if three or more keyboards are installed.

The left and right keyboard options will now appear in the pop-up.

To return to full screen, tap preference, then the arrow pointing in the opposite direction of your choice.

Undo iPhone text with a shake

There’s no need to use the Backspace key if you compose an iMessage only to change your mind afterwards.

A window shows when the phone is shook, asking if you wish to undo the type.

Simply tap “Undo” to delete the written text, or shake the iPhone again to recover the original text, then tap “Redo Typing.”

Text replacement for iPhone

Text replacement is a simple approach to replace larger sentences, as the device recognizes when a phrase has to be replaced.

For example, typing “BRB” will immediately translate to “be right back.”

Toggle this feature on, go to Settings, General, Keyboard, and then Text Replacement.

To add a new text replacement, tap the Plus icon, then type in your phrase and shortcut before hitting Save.

Tap Edit, then the deletion icon, then Delete to remove a text replacement. Tap Done to save your changes.

4. Apps Get iPhone Notifications from a Flashing Light

When an iPhone user receives a text, voicemail, or other alert, their lit screen can be softly informed.

Navigate to Accessibility, Audio/Visual, LED Flash for Alerts in Settings.

To make the smartphone flash when the ring switch is silent, turn on the LED Flash for Alerts toggle switch, then the Flash on Silent toggle switch.

With an iPhone, you can measure items.

The device recognizes it on its own. This is a condensed version of the information.