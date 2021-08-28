The Yeti 1000 Core from Goal Zero is a powerful backup battery.

There are backup batteries and then there are backup batteries for serious situations. The latter is the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core. While no distinct line exists between any two types of batteries used to power devices, this one has a 1,200-watt inverter and two 120-volt AC connections. It weighs just over 30 pounds and promises to keep a lot of gear running in an emergency or on a camping trip. This battery, sometimes known as an electric generator, can power computers, mini-fridges, medical equipment, and a variety of other high-powered gadgets.

The Yeti 1000 Core is clean and quiet, in addition to being able to operate a wide range of devices. With appropriate solar panels, it can recharge itself using renewable energy. Overall, it’s a nice device, but it’s also an investment. It costs roughly $1,000 to upgrade to the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core. Is this a good option for a battery-powered portable generator?

Configuring the Yeti 1000 Core

The item I tested had roughly a 70% charge when it arrived. It was ready to use right out of the box because it had power. I’ve used batteries from Jackery and Goal Zero before, so I felt comfortable tapping the few buttons on the front of the gadget aimlessly to make sure everything functioned as it should. Anyone who is slightly familiar with power ports should have no issue gaining their bearings with the Yeti 1000 Core, even if they have never used a battery generator.

Each plug type has its own area, and the inputs are indicated. The small LED screen on the front only displays basic information, yet it does so in a clear and understandable manner. It will display a readout of how many watts are being input and how many are being emitted by default. It displays the percentage of battery charge it has, as well as a number to predict how many hours that is based on the current discharge rate. If you wish, you can use the button to cycle through the different units presented, such as volts or watt-hours.

A button to turn on each segment of power ports is included. The screen light may be turned on and off using a button. This is a condensed version of the information.