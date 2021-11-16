The Xi-Biden Summit’s Key Takeaways

President Xi Jinping of China and US Vice President Joe Biden met virtually on Tuesday to try to calm down tensions over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition.

Following courteous welcomes, the presidents of the two opposing superpowers held a three-hour “frank, productive” talk with the overall goal of averting conflict between the world’s two largest economies, according to Beijing.

Here are four major topics they discussed – and didn’t discuss:

According to US authorities, the subject of “extensive conversation” was Taiwan, a self-ruled island democracy claimed by China but is constantly threatened by its larger, more belligerent neighbor.

The US “strongly opposes unilateral actions to disrupt the status quo or endanger peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” according to Biden, referring to China’s increased military shows and verbal threats.

The White House also underlined the United States’ long-standing position of not recognising Taiwan’s independence but supporting the island’s defense.

Xi, on the other hand, chastised Taiwan’s efforts to gain political support in the United States, comparing supporting independence to “playing with fire.”

“If separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ agitate us, coerce us, or even breach the red line, we will have no choice but to take decisive measures,” Xi declared, in a not-so-veiled threat of war.

On Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry reaffirmed that there is “no place for compromise” on the Taiwan issue.

That means the thorniest of disputes between the rival powers will remain unresolved.

According to Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University’s American Studies Centre and a government advisor, both sides’ core beliefs on Taiwan are “still in significant dispute.”

“However, this summit has reinforced both sides’ awareness of the importance of avoiding military clashes over the Taiwan problem.”

Rights activists had hoped that the US would severely condemn China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, where it is accused of committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Biden expressed “concerns” about these issues, as well as larger human rights concerns, although the official US summary of the talks did not go into further.

In response to China’s human rights violations, Uyghur activists are calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. According to official readouts, neither leader addressed the Games.

Rather than discussing US-China relations, regional security challenges, climate change, energy security, and the Covid-19 pandemic, more time was spent on Taiwan.

“We do not approve of intervening in the internal affairs of other nations through human rights problems,” Xi stated.

