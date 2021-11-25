The Worst U.S. Hotspot Requests Federal Assistance, according to Michigan COVID Guidance.

Michigan’s request for increased staffing support at Michigan hospitals has been granted, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the request in response to a sharp increase of COVID cases in Michigan, the country’s highest increase. The government will send two teams of 22 doctors and nurses to Michigan hospitals to relieve doctors and nurses who are treating COVID patients and those with other illnesses.

On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer stated, “I’m grateful that the federal government has granted our request to give much-needed assistance to the health-care employees who have remained on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

COVID cases in Michigan have increased by 88 percent in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. The daily average number of cases per day in the state is presently 8,457. This equates to 85 cases for every 100,000 persons. The overall number of cases in the state was 1,444,554 as of November 25.

The daily average number of individuals hospitalized in Michigan as a result of the virus is 3,843, or around 38 per 100,000. In Michigan, hospitalizations have increased by 48 percent in the last 14 days. The number of people admitted to hospitals in the state has risen to its highest level since April 2021.

“Hospitals are at capacity across the state, particularly in Metro Detroit and West Michigan, and this is taking a great toll on our health care professionals,” said Elizabeth Hertel, head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“At this time, our doctors and nurses are indicating that the great majority of their patients are unvaccinated or have not yet gotten a booster shot,” Governor Whitmer stated.

Currently, 54 percent of Michigan citizens are completely immunized, which is lower than the national average of 59 percent. Sixty-one percent of residents in the state have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Under Michigan, there are presently no vaccine mandates, and the state is not in a state of emergency. The state of emergency declared in response to the global COVID outbreak was revoked by the Michigan Supreme Court in October. This is a condensed version of the information.