The World’s Most Powerful Magnet Will Aid in the Reproduction of the Sun’s Power on Earth

The world’s strongest magnet, said to be capable of lifting an aircraft carrier, is on its way to France to be utilized in a nuclear fusion generator.

Because it will employ its high magnetic field to control a band of superheated plasma at temperatures of tens of millions of degrees, the 59-foot tall, 1,000-ton Central Solenoid magnet will be a critical part of the fusion generator.

ITER, or the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, is the name of the fusion reactor. It essentially functions as a Sun simulator.

It will be used by scientists to try nuclear fusion, which is the same mechanism that powers our nearest star. Scientists will turn water into steam, which will subsequently power generators, by harnessing the high heat that follows.

When contrasted to other, more rational magnets, the Central Solenoid’s power can be appreciated.

Tesla units are used to measure the strength of magnetic fields (T). According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Earth’s magnetic field intensity varies between 0.000025 and 0.000065 T. The strength of a powerful refrigerator magnet is estimated to be roughly 0.01 T.

The strength of MRI equipment used in hospitals is usually between 1.5 and 3 T. Metal chairs and other objects can be attracted from across rooms using these.

The magnetic field strength of the Central Solenoid will reach 13 Tesla, which is hundreds of thousands of times greater than the Earth’s field.

General Atomics, which also makes military drones, collaborated with US ITER to create the magnet.

In a joint statement, ITER and General Atomics said the support structures holding the magnet “will have to withstand forces equal to twice the thrust of a space shuttle lift-off.”

The statement adds: “Its magnetic force is strong enough to lift an aircraft carrier 6 feet into the air.”

Dr. Michael Mauel, a plasma expert at Columbia University, said in the statement: “Delivery of the first ITER Central Solenoid module is an exciting milestone for the demonstration of fusion energy and also a terrific achievement of U.S. capacity to build very large, high-field, high-energy superconducting magnets.”

Scientists have been chasing nuclear fusion power for decades. It emits no greenhouse gas, and its fuel, deuterium, can be found in seawater. It can provide energy around the clock.

What’s more, despite the incredibly high operating temperatures of around. This is a brief summary.