The World’s ‘Loneliest Whale’ Screams at a Frequency No One Else Can Hear

A new film, “The Loneliest Whale in the World,” recounts the search for an animal dubbed “the world’s loneliest whale.”

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 follows director Joshua Zeman and a team of scientists as they try to track down the enigmatic “52-hertz whale,” which experts say has spent its entire existence screaming out at a frequency that no other whale can match.

The whale’s journey begins in 1989, when the US Navy’s top-secret Cold War-era underwater monitoring system picked up an unusual signal in the Pacific Ocean.

The source of the signal, which had a frequency of 52 hertz, was unknown at the time. Despite the fact that the monitoring system was supposed to identify hostile submarines, specialists understood this wasn’t the case.

Oceanographer William Watkins of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution reviewed the tapes when they were partially declassified in 1992, following the end of the Cold War. He came to the conclusion that the peculiar sounds were being made by a whale who was calling out at a specific frequency.

Whales communicate by calling out, but no reaction to this unusual sound has ever been recorded. Watkins theorized that this whale, dubbed “52,” was a loner who couldn’t communicate with other whales. The whale of an unknown species could be the last of its kind, or even the first—possibly a new form of blue-fin whale hybrid.

Until his death in 2004, Watkins spent more than a decade studying 52’s calls. The whale has become something of a global sensation in the years since, with the animal’s anguish resonating with people all around the world in a technology-centric culture where loneliness appears to be on the rise.

Along with the story of 52, the film also examines how the human-whale interaction has changed over time.

The film examines centuries of cruel whaling that has decimated whale populations, the discovery of beautiful, haunting whale songs that sparked global conservation efforts, and our species' expanding environmental influence on the world's oceans, particularly the.