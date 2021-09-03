The World’s Largest Variety Of Butterflies Is Documented By A Colombian Photographer.

Agronomist Juan Guillermo Jaramillo, like Colombia’s more than 3,000 kinds of butterflies, underwent a transformation a few years ago when his enthusiasm for shooting nature took an unexpected turn.

The 65-year-old, who used to own an animal feed company, started out photographing birds but has since become a prominent person in the Colombian butterfly community.

Jaramillo is one of the co-authors of an inventory that resulted to Colombia being named the country with the most butterfly species.

In June, the British Natural History Museum in London, which has the world’s largest butterfly collection, published the list he worked on.

The Checklist of Colombian Butterflies lists 3,642 species in the Andean country, accounting for 19.4% of all known global kinds.

Jaramillo, on the other hand, is quick to point out that he is not a collector.

Jaramillo told AFP, “I moved away from the typical idea of butterfly collectors who kill them, put them in an envelop, and then pin them to the inside of a box.”

“I’m just not strong enough to kill them.”

Butterflies, like bees, are important pollinators for the ecology. Birds and snakes find them to be a valuable source of food.

Deforestation, agribusiness, and global warming are all threatening their habitats.

Jaramillo, who resides in Antioquia’s southern department, has a collection of 220,000 butterfly shots and has photographed over 1,500 different species.

Jaramillo has spent the last 15 years walking through jungles and woods in quest of the “winged diamonds,” a perilous endeavor given the presence of armed organizations and drug dealers in those areas.

After more than half a century of armed struggle, the signing of a historic 2016 peace agreement between the government and the marxist rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia generated hope that locations previously off limits might become safe for scientists and naturalists.

However, armed rebels and drug dealers quickly reappeared.

“I want to go to a lot of locations, but I’m afraid to go to some,” Jaramillo added.

When Jaramillo does venture out, he brings a camera, a tripod, and a container of pink liquid that he makes every morning: shrimp bait.

After experimenting with several types of bait, he discovered that shrimp performed best.

By a rushing creek, he spreads the foul-smelling bait on rocks and leaves, as well as cotton balls drenched in the liquid.

He explained, “That’s how I make people think it’s bird droppings.”

