The World’s Biggest ‘Of All Time’: A Fossil Reveals An Ancient Millipede the Size Of A Car

On a beach in England, the petrified remains of a millipede the size of a car were unearthed. It is reported to be the “world’s largest known invertebrate.” Millipedes are intriguing creatures. Even after millions of years of walking the Earth, we are constantly discovering more and more about them. In Australia, for example, scientists recently discovered the first “genuine” millipede with over a thousand legs.

The “biggest arthropod in Earth history” has been discovered, according to a team of researchers.

The specimen was discovered on a Northumberland beach some 40 miles north of Newcastle, according to a press release from the University of Cambridge. It was discovered on the beach in 2018 after a chunk of sandstone fell from a cliff and burst open, exposing the fossil.

Dr. Neil Davies of Cambridge’s Department of Earth Sciences, the paper’s principal author, said in a news release that it was discovered when a former Ph.D. student chance to walk by it.

Disarticulated fossils are common in the genus. The specimen they discovered, on the other hand, was made up of numerous articulated exoskeleton parts, much like modern millipedes.

“Finding these huge millipede fossils is rare since their bodies tend to disarticulate once they die,” Davies added. “It’s likely that the fossil represents a molted carapace that the animal shed as it grew.”

The living creature would have been 2.63 meters long and weighed roughly 50 kilos if the piece was 75 centimeters long. It dates from the Carboniferous Period, which was 326 million years ago, much before the Age of Dinosaurs, according to the university.

In an email to CNN, Davies said, “This is without a doubt the largest bug that ever lived.”

The researchers explained in their report published in the Journal of the Geological Society that Arthropleura is a “genus of enormous myriapods that stretches from the early Carboniferous to the Early Permian.”

Only two “similar” articulated large Arthropleura fossils had previously been discovered, according to the researchers. Both of the previous ones were from Germany, thus the current one is the oldest and largest of the three.

The specimen is remarkable not only because it is the world’s largest enormous millipede fossil, but it has also allowed researchers to understand more about these massive prehistoric insects.

The new fossil, for example, implies that the Arthropleura favoured “open woodland settings” to swampy ones, contrary to prior reconstructions. The existence of the organisms is also “confirmed” by the fossil. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.