The world requires trillions of dollars to address the climate threat, according to a draft UN report.

A draft UN analysis acquired by AFP suggests that helping vulnerable countries cope with the multiplier effect of climate change on droughts, flooding, heatwaves, and tropical mega-storms will cost trillions of euros, not the billions already on the table at COP26.

The failure of affluent countries to deliver on a promise to provide $100 billion per year for vulnerable countries has become a flashpoint during the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, which are now in their last hours.

However, the true cost of continuing to heat the environment will be much higher.

The draft Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, due out early next year, reveals that the $100 billion amount is only a fraction of what is required to prepare for inescapable consequences.

Flooded cities, food shortages, lethal heat, and mass migration will all add to the bill.

The 4,000-page report’s executive summary stated, “Adaptation costs are much higher than previously predicted, resulting in a rising ‘adaptation funding gap.”

“Present governance structures for funding adaptation are insufficient for the extent of climate consequences expected.”

So far, the Earth’s surface has warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, amplifying weather extremes around the globe.

And the globe is on track to exceed the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global warming between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

Even if a new round of carbon-cutting pledges is made this year, the UN estimates that the Earth’s surface will warm by a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The IPCC, the world’s leading climate science authority, cautions that the higher the temperature rise, the higher the price of protecting society from climate catastrophe.

According to the report, under certain emissions scenarios, the annual cost of adaptation might reach one trillion dollars by 2050.

Adaptation costs in Africa alone are expected to rise by “tens of billions” each year if global temperatures rise by two degrees Celsius.

The draft Working Group II report seen by AFP analyzes climate consequences and the growing need for adaptation in unprecedented depth.

Many scientists, including some of the report’s main authors, are disappointed that the report’s findings were not made public before the major climate conference in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, experts and officials have begun to produce evaluations that are significantly higher than the statistics on the table at the COP26 meetings.

The ten-year plan to deliver $100 billion per year by 2020, which has now been pushed back to 2023, was intended to help climate-vulnerable countries green their economies and prepare for inescapable consequences.

But what appeared to be. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.