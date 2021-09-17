The world is on a ‘catastrophic’ path to 2.7°C warming, according to the UN Secretary-General.

Failure to reduce global emissions will put the world on a “catastrophic” path to 2.7 degrees Celsius warming, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who spoke out just weeks before critical climate talks.

His remarks came after a UN analysis on global emission promises concluded that instead of the reductions required to avoid the worst effects of climate change, they would experience “a significant increase.”

This demonstrates that “the globe is on a catastrophic course to 2.7 degrees of warming,” according to Guterres.

The amount would shattered the Paris climate agreement’s temperature targets, which aimed for warming to be well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

“The tremendous loss of lives and livelihoods will be quantified in failure to attain this goal,” Guterres added.

Nations pledged to reducing emissions and assisting the most climate-vulnerable countries under the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

However, in August, the world’s preeminent body on global warming issued a shocking “code red” for humanity, warning that Earth’s average temperature will be 1.5 degrees Celsius higher by 2030, a decade earlier than predicted only three years ago.

To attain the 1.5°C objective, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that emissions need be roughly 45 percent lower by 2030 than they were in 2010.

According to the UN, current pledges by 191 countries will result in emissions that are 16 percent higher by the end of the decade than they were in 2010, causing the world to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius.

In a press briefing, UN climate director Patricia Espinosa stated, “Overall greenhouse gas emission numbers are moving in the wrong direction.”

113 countries, including the United States and the European Union, had renewed their pledges, she added, providing a “glimmer of hope.”

These new pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, would result in a 12 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 when compared to 2010.

With barely 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming thus far, the world has witnessed a slew of terrible weather disasters exacerbated by climate change in recent months, ranging from asphalt-melting heatwaves to flash floods and raging wildfires.

The Paris agreement contained a “ratchet” system in which signatories agreed to a rolling five-year assessment of their climate promises in which countries are expected to show increasing ambition.

Many big emitters, however, have yet to set new targets.

This encompasses China, the world’s largest emitter, has stated that it will achieve net zero emissions by 2060, but has yet to produce its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). Brief News from Washington Newsday.