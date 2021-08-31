The World is in Danger: The World Conservation Congress Calls for Wildlife Protection.

When the world’s premier conservation congress begins on Friday in the French port city of Marseille, it will strive to convey one fundamental message: wildlife protection must be recognized as a need – for people and the planet.

Biodiversity loss, climate change, pollution, and disease spread from the wild have all become existential risks, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which issued a vision statement signed by its 1,400 members ahead of the summit.

Over the course of nine days, government ministries, indigenous groups, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) will hammer out conservation ideas backed by a network of 16,000 scientists, which might help set the agenda at upcoming UN conferences on food systems, biodiversity, and climate change.

Previous congresses opened the way for worldwide biodiversity treaties and endangered species trading.

Susan Lieberman, a 30-year conservation veteran and vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society, remarked, “This is the only place where both governments and conservation organizations, big and small, are all members.”

“When the IUCN says, ‘This is our view,’ it isn’t simply another conservation organization,” she noted.

“Almost every government and environmental organization in the world supports this position.”

Our susceptibility has been quantified by the World Economic Forum: Every year, $44 trillion in economic value is generated, accounting for half of global GDP, and is mostly reliant on natural services, such as water for agriculture and healthy soil on which to grow our food.

The animals with whom we share the world are also in grave danger — from humans.

Many wildlife are being crammed, eaten, snared, poisoned, poached, hawked, and hunted out of existence as the human population approaches nine billion by mid-century.

“We’ll be facing a huge problem soon,” said Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN’s Red List Unit, if species extinction continues at its current rate.

He told AFP, “I would certainly suggest that we’re on the verge of a sixth global extinction catastrophe.”

At least three-quarters of all species were wiped out in each of the preceding great extinctions over the last half-billion years.

Over the previous half-century, the IUCN has assessed almost 135,000 species for its Red List of Threatened Species, the gold standard for determining how close animal and plant life are to extinction.

Habitat destruction, overexploitation, and illegal trafficking are putting nearly 28% of species at risk of extinction. Brief News from Washington Newsday.