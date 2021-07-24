The World Heritage Status of the Great Barrier Reef is in jeopardy.

Australia’s massive Great Barrier Reef might be added to UNESCO’s list of threatened World Heritage sites this week, following years of climate-related devastation to its brilliant corals.

The reef’s destiny is being discussed at a meeting in China, along with the fates of six other sites across the world that are battling with challenges including ecological damage, overdevelopment, overtourism, or security concerns, with a decision on the listing set to be revealed on Friday.

More than 1,100 UNESCO World Heritage sites have been designated for their “outstanding universal value” and natural or cultural significance around the world.

The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s biggest living structure that can be seen from space, was added to the list in 1981 for its “superlative natural beauty” and diversity.

However, the list is not permanent, and sites can be demoted or even removed entirely at the UN’s request.

While inclusion on the “in-danger” list is not regarded a censure — some countries have their sites listed in order to draw international notice and aid in their rescue – others perceive it as a disgrace.

In the last five years, the reef has had three mass coral bleaching events, with the reef losing half of its corals since 1995 as ocean temperatures have risen.

As climate change brings increasingly extreme weather, it has also been hit by storms and infestations of crown-of-thorns starfish, which consume the coral.

In June, Fanny Douvere, the head of UNESCO’s World Heritage marine program, said, “It’s a message to the international community and all of humanity that the coral ecosystem is in danger.”

The corals have made a recovery in the last year, according to Australian government experts, but they concede that this will not improve the ecosystem’s “extremely bad” long-term outlook.

There are concerns that the reef’s immense worldwide appeal – the shining jewel in Australia’s tourism crown – may be harmed by a “in danger” status.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) ecosystem was worth an estimated US$4.8 billion in tourism revenue to the Australian economy.

Australia mounted a last-minute lobbying campaign to avoid the reduction, sending its environment minister to Paris to meet members of the World Heritage Committee and taking senior ambassadors snorkeling on the reef.

The committee presently has 21 members, including China, Russia, and Australia, who will vote on the suggestion of the UN cultural agency.

This isn’t the first time the UN has threatened to reduce the reef’s World Heritage status; Australia successfully lobbied to keep it in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.