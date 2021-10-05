The World Health Organization and Russia disagree on the status of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated that “disagreements” with the World Health Organization (WHO) about Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccination status have been resolved.

However, administrative concerns were among the roadblocks in the decision-making process, and the WHO announced on Tuesday that no clearance is imminent.

Murashko claimed “all impediments have been removed” for further examination of Sputnik after meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday.

“There were some administrative procedures that needed to be performed, but the concerns weren’t related to the vaccine,” he explained.

“WHO continues to analyze Sputnik V vaccines from various production locations, and will publish decisions on their EUL [emergency use listing]status when all data is available and the evaluation is completed,” WHO stated in a statement.

Murashko said on Monday that the manufacturing site and registration company “should submit the whole bundle of paperwork within a week or a week and a half” so that “the subsequent procedure may commence.”

Sputnik V’s approval by the United Nations’ health agency for emergency use against coronavirus would demonstrate international faith in Russia’s vaccine, despite the WHO’s rigorous evaluation process. The permission would allow Russia to join the WHO’s COVAX program and its partners in shipping COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved areas throughout the world.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

Only the WHO’s technical advisory panel on emergency use listings, not the WHO director-general himself, has final say on whether a vaccine receives emergency permission, according to WHO spokesperson Daniela Bagozzi in a phone conversation on Tuesday.

When WHO has received all of the data it requires, the production sites have been inspected, and the data has been determined to meet WHO standards, a meeting to validate a candidate vaccine for an emergency use listing can be scheduled.

In a statement, WHO said, “The EUL evaluation procedure aims to speed up fair access to vaccines in order to save lives and bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”

For Sputnik V, no such meeting has been scheduled. The group’s next vaccination is one developed by India’s Bharat Biotech, which is anticipated to be considered later this month.