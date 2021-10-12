The Wi-Fi Speaker in Ikea’s New Symfonisk Table Lamp Is Better Than Ever.

Ikea and Sonos’ first Symfonisk table lamp speaker, released in 2019, was either an unpleasant lamp or a very hideous speaker, depending on your perspective. The 2021 Symfonisk, on the other hand, with a few small tweaks to its overall appearance and the option to customize the light shade, is in a far better position to persuade users to combine lighting and sound into a single device.

The table lamp boasts an upgraded “room-filling” sound, according to Sonos, in addition to its revised exterior (and new standard socket, which fits E26 and E27 bulbs). I agree after hearing the new Symfonisk table lamp in my home. It does make a difference. As long as you like the physical design, this 2021 edition table lamp with a less contrived look and better sound is a hit.

TL;DR

Advantages: The base and shades are now supplied separately.

E26 and E27 bulbs can be used in this standard socket.

Cons: Only a few light shade options are available (at launch)

Design of the Symfonisk Table Lamp

As a space-saving measure, combining music and illumination into a single device makes sense. There is only one thing that needs to be on an end table now, rather than two. That’s fantastic for convenience, but lamps are as much about the style and beauty of a room as they are about effective lighting. In this regard, Ikea faced an uphill struggle in creating a speaker and lamp combination gadget that customers who came for the sound component wanted to look at. On the plus side, version two is superior to the product it replaces.

Personally, I prefer the new, improved, and modified look. It improves on the prior edition by making it more streamlined. The lamp base is not supported by a plastic saucer. There’s no big on/off switch on the side of the base, either. Slimming down the lamp base also aids in the balance of the lamp’s two sections.

Instead of being marketed as a whole unit like the first Symfonisk table lamp, the lamp base speaker and shade element are sold separately. The speaker base costs $140, with the glass shade costing $39 and the textile shade costing $29 each.

