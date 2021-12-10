The White House is preparing for the latest surge in US inflation.

President Joe Biden is attempting to downplay the reading and highlight recent gains not recorded by the report, as the government prepares to issue data that is expected to show US prices climbing even higher.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release its November consumer price data, which economists predict to indicate that inflation has accelerated from the 30-year peak reached in the 12-months ending in October.

The inflationary wave has been a political burden for Biden, who has seen his public favor numbers plummet as prices have risen, while the Republican opposition has used it to criticize his economic policies.

The president tried to get ahead of the data by issuing an unusual statement on Thursday stating that the report will not include recent drops in energy and used car prices, two major drivers of this year’s strong inflation figures.

Since the most recent inflation statistics was collected, fuel costs have began to fall across the country, according to Biden.

“The energy information being presented tomorrow in November does not reflect today’s reality, nor does it reflect predicted price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto sector,” Biden added.

Last month, after the government revealed that the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 6.2 percent in October compared to the same month the previous year, the highest yearly increase since November 1990, the president proclaimed combatting inflation a primary priority.

This startled observers and provided fodder for Republicans to use against Biden’s monumental Build Back Better proposal, which would spend $1.8 trillion on boosting social services and combating climate change but has a difficult road in Congress, where his Democrats hold a razor-thin majority.

Prices in the world’s largest economy have risen this year as a result of a variety of factors, including component and worker shortages, high demand for goods, and bounces in industries that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but are now returning thanks to vaccines.

Economists expect that CPI would climb at a slower pace in November than in October, but that the year-over-year increase will be larger.

The extent to which Biden is to blame for the inflation surge is a point of contention.

Supply bottlenecks, the Federal Reserve’s low interest rate policies, and pandemic recovery laws adopted under Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, according to Mickey Levy, chief economist for the Americas and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets.

"The Biden administration is concerned about the negative political consequences of.