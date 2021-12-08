The ‘Weirdest Tardigrade Ever’ is named after Kramer from ‘Seinfeld,’ according to a video.

A professor who studies germs has dubbed a clumsy little water bear the “weirdest tardigrade ever.”

James Weiss shared a video of the small mammal on his Instagram page. The tardigrade can be seen moving around and kicking its little legs in the video. The animal was named after Kramer, Jerry’s neighbor in Seinfeld, by Weiss, author of The Hidden Beauty of the Microscopic World.

The caption on the Instagram post read: “Kramer the Water Bear is the strangest tardigrade I’ve ever encountered!

