The Web Summit in Lisbon will be kicked off by a Facebook whistleblower.

On Monday evening, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will launch the Web Summit in Lisbon, adding to the pressure on the business as tens of thousands of people attend the tech world’s first large gathering since the virus struck.

Organizers of one of the world’s major technology conferences, which was postponed last year due to Covid-19, have praised the fact that it will be held in a country with one of the highest immunization rates in the world.

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave said there was a lot of excitement, but also a lot of caution, with 40,000 people flying in from all over the world, all of whom had to produce proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

“There was that weird euphoria that occurred at the outset of the Roaring Twenties.” People are emerging from an apocalyptic plague, according to Cosgrave.

The Web Summit’s capacity has been reduced from 70,000 to allow for more social separation, with masks required throughout the Altice Arena and one-way systems in place for the three-day event.

Haugen, the former Facebook engineer who leaked a trove of damning internal information, is the keynote speaker at a conference that will also feature executives from more than 70 digital unicorns (start-ups valued at more than $1 billion).

As the corporation works to recover from the controversy, the future of Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, will be a hot topic.

In recent weeks, the “Facebook Papers” have sparked a barrage of unfavorable media exposes, revealing that business leaders were aware of their services’ potential for harm on multiple fronts.

Concerns about the spread of hate speech on Facebook in developing nations are on the rise, as are concerns about Instagram’s impact on teen mental health.

Haugen, who will take the stage at 1700 GMT, has previously testified before US and UK politicians, but this will be her first appearance in front of a larger audience.

In the meantime, top Facebook executives attending the Web Summit, such as vice president Nick Clegg, will be eager to shift the focus to the company’s much-discussed “Meta” redesign.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, revealed on Thursday that the firm’s parent business will change its name as he focuses on establishing the “metaverse,” a futuristic vision of the internet that will heavily utilize virtual reality.

“Within a decade, the metaverse will be home to a billion individuals, hundreds of billions of dollars in digital trade, and hundreds of thousands of employment.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.