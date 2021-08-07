The Volonic Valet 3 is a Wireless Charger for the Elite.

The Volonic Valet 3 wireless charger in this arrangement costs $750, making it the most expensive accessory I’ve ever had on my nightstand. The cost of adding leather to the top pad instead of Alcantara would have increased to $815. Although it may be out of reach for the typical customer, Volonic is unabashedly targeting those seeking the most luxurious experience possible, regardless of cost. Aside from the high-end materials, the Valet 3 features Aira’s FreePower technology, which allows a device to be placed anywhere on the charging pad rather than simply in pre-defined areas. It doesn’t justify the cost, but it’s a nice touch for folks who have had problems with Qi charging misalignment in the past.

I got some hands-on time with a Volonic Valet 3 to see how it worked. Is it really necessary to have a wireless phone charger that costs as much as or more than an iPhone?

Price of Volonic Valet 3

The good news is that not all Volonic Valet 3 models are as expensive as the one I tried for $750. The bad news is that the cheapest choice remains at $585. For good reason, it’s a difficult number to overcome. Other premium wireless chargers, like as those from Courant and Native Union, are only $175 and $199, respectively.

“While we recognize that the price range may not be accessible to a wider consumer audience, our goal is to create elegantly and precisely created pieces of art that transform the way technology is imagined,” said Shawn Dougherty, Volonic’s creator and CEO.

There’s no doubt that if cost is an issue, this isn’t a product for your space. Nonetheless, it has a pleasantly refined appearance in person, and the materials give it a premium feel.

Volonic’s website has a customize-design tool that allows you to choose the finish, colors, and materials for various elements of the Valet 3. There are numerous options, but the main selections are limited. After using Nomad’s Base Station, which has a leather pad on top, I decided to give the Alcantara material a try on the Valet 3. It’s smooth to the touch and has a refined appearance.

