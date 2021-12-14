The Vienna-Paris Night Train is back, but this time it’s empty.

Perhaps the time could have been better.

There were no paying passengers for the revived night train’s debut run between Paris and Vienna due to a Covid-19 revival ravaging Europe.

As Europe strives to achieve its climate change obligations, the return of night trains to the Old Continent is seen as indicative of the attempts to transfer travel from the air to rail.

However, except for a party of authorities and reporters, the train following the path of the renowned Orient Express pulled out of Vienna’s train station on Monday evening.

“There should have been a lot of people,” Ibrahim Wade, an attendant in charge of a sleeping cabin car, stated as he held a list of passengers who were not present.

Regular seats, as well as modest and more comfortable sleeping cabins, are available on Austria’s national rail company OBB’s Nightjet night trains.

Some of the more opulent sleepers even come with individual showers, while others must wash at the railway carriages’ ends.

Breakfast is included, however there is no Wi-Fi and the heating did not always work.

“With the night train, we’re definitely targeting business travelers,” said Kurt Bauer, OBB’s chief of long-distance trains.

Tourists that prefer to take their time will benefit from the service. The route passes via Salzburg, Mozart’s birthplace. Strasbourg and Munich are, too.

“Environmental concerns are becoming increasingly important to our clients. Especially the young, but not exclusively, “According to Jean-Baptiste Guenot, an SNCF executive in France.

The Orient Express was decommissioned by low-cost aircraft more than a decade ago, and aviation remains the primary competition for long-distance train travel.

For those who book early, the train can be reasonably priced, but it truly stands out in terms of environmental impact.

A flight releases around ten times the quantity of CO2 as a train journey.

Since OBB began investing in restoring a segment that other train operators had abandoned in 2016, Vienna has become the European capital of night trains.

Since the Orient Express stopped servicing the two cities in 2007, there was no direct rail connection linking the City of Love and Vienna, making Paris an obvious alternative for OBB.

For the time being, three trains per week will traverse the 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) route between the two cities.

For the time being, three trains per week will traverse the 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) route between the two cities.

Nightjet intends to begin a Paris-Berlin route in the near future.