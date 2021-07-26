The video game ‘Heal Hitler,’ in which players attempt to assist the Nazi leader, has sparked outrage.

Outrage has erupted online over a computer game in which players can prevent the Holocaust by utilizing psychology to “cure Hitler.”

Last week, the controversial indie game “Heal Hitler” was released on Steam, putting the player in the shoes of Hitler’s psychologist in 1925.

“POV: You are Hitler’s psychologist in 1925,” according to the game’s description. Diagnose his problems with Jungian and Freudian psychotherapy and try to heal him.

“Through therapy and psychology, heal Hitler’s pain and prevent disaster. Success will allow you to avoid war and the Holocaust.”

“Hitler was human, too, just like you,” says another description. You are causing psychological harm to yourself by separating yourself from him by degrading him and calling him a monster (sic).

“In order to grow your shadow, you must recognize and confess that you, too, could become someone like Hitler in the right circumstances. You are both good and bad at the same time. We are bound to repeat history if we refuse to acknowledge that someone like Hitler could return.”

Developer Jon Aegis, who claims to be Czech, has categorically denied being a Nazi apologist, claiming that before designing the game, he examined psychiatric evaluations as well as tales from those who encountered the awful dictator.

Since July 22, it has been available for purchase on Steam. According to its own figures from last year, Steam is a big online video game retailer with the potential to reach 120 million monthly active players.

On Reddit, there are a lot of links that are shared.

In the days preceding up to the game’s release, the indie developer shared links in multiple groups on the discussion website Reddit in an attempt to bring users to the game’s page.

“After three months of labor, I’ve finally released my psychological PC game, Heal Hitler, where you seek to address Hitler’s trauma to prevent catastrophe using therapy and Jungian and Freudian psychology,” Aegis said in a statement, which also offered links to the store page. Success will allow you to avoid war and the Holocaust.”

r/JordanPeterson, r/IntellectualDarkWeb, r/psychologystudents, and r/Nietzsche are among the groups where the message was shared.

While some users were intrigued by the game’s premise, others were offended.

