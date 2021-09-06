The victim of a shark attack on Father’s Day was an expectant father.

The identity of a surfer who died in an Australian shark attack on Sunday has been revealed. Timothy Thompson, 31, was surfing in Coffs Harbour, Australia’s eastern coast, at Shelly and Emerald Beach when a great white shark savaged his left arm.

The beach, some 330 miles north of Sydney, was exceptionally crowded at the time, with thousands of Australians enjoying Father’s Day, according to Sky News. Thompson himself was expecting a kid at the time of his death.

On Monday, his six-month-old wife, Katie Thompson, posted a tribute to her husband on Facebook. She stated, “All I know right now is that I have no choice but to keep going because a small bit of you is growing in me.” “My heart breaks for our unborn child who will never meet you.”

Bystanders and surfers assisted paramedics in administering CPR to Thompson at the scene of the attack. The father-to-be was unable to be revived due to a major arm injury.

Aaron Armstong was present when the incident occurred. He described how he and others were told to return to the beach quickly after getting into the sea.

“I hurried down to check what was going on and found a man without an arm, a lot of blood, and a lot of people helping him, so we just stood by to see if we needed to help any more,” Armstong said to Sky News.

“And then we just sat there and watched others perform CPR on him for an hour or an hour and a half until the paramedics arrived, and it didn’t look good.”

Another eyewitness, Glenn Coleman, told Sky News that locals have recently noticed an increase in shark activity in the region, which is scaring even expert surfers away from the sea.

Residents of New South Wales, where the incident occurred, are permitted to go to the beach for exercise despite the fact that the state is currently on lockdown.

Culum Brown, a professor at Macquarie University in Sydney, told The Guardian earlier this year that while shark encounters in 2020 and 2021 were similar in terms of numbers, specialists were witnessing an increase in the severity of these incidents.

"It's not the quantity of encounters that's remarkable, but the quality of them.