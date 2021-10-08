The US takes a step back from the edge of the debt cliff… for the time being.

The US avoided a catastrophic financial default on Thursday after Democrats accepted a Republican deal to extend the debt ceiling for two months.

After hours of negotiations in Congress that went into the early hours of the morning, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, declared the breakthrough on Thursday morning.

“We’ve struck an agreement to raise the debt ceiling until early December, and we’re hoping to get this done today,” Schumer added.

With a default just 11 days away, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered the agreement as his party prepared to vote down House-passed Democratic plans for a considerably longer, over-a-year increase in the country’s borrowing cap.

The agreement pushes the deadline back to coincide with another significant budget deadline: a government shutdown on December 3 if federal agencies run out of money, which would bring most of Washington and beyond to a halt as federal services and buildings stop.

Both chambers of Congress will have to approve the temporary debt deal.

It does not fit with either party’s initial objectives, yet both sides saw it as a partial victory.

“Throughout the night, Republican and Democratic members and staff negotiated in good faith,” McConnell stated.

“The Senate is going forward with the proposal I laid out yesterday to avoid a manufactured catastrophe for the American people.”

The US Treasury debt is regarded as the world’s safest asset, and its interest rates are used to price financial products and transactions all over the world.

Even the fear of a default can cause financial markets to tremble and the economy to suffer. The effects of the first-ever true default would have been felt all around the world.

The agreement broke a deadlock that threatened to leave the federal government unable to secure and repay loans after October 18.

The government’s ability to provide for national defense, the Covid-19 pandemic response, and day-to-day services would have been severely hampered.

Since July, McConnell has insisted that Democrats suspend the debt ceiling without Republican support, using a time-consuming and controversial process known as “budget reconciliation.”

Democratic ideas to resolve the matter via the “nuclear option” of changing the filibuster — which ordinarily requires 60 votes to approve legislation — are said to have frightened him.

The legislative Band-Aid reached on Thursday buys the control of the House of Representatives for the Democrats.