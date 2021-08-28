The US South Coast is bracing for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to be “very dangerous.”

Residents left high-risk locations and waited in lines to buy supplies on Friday as Louisiana prepared for Hurricane Ida, which is forecast to intensify to a Category 4 hurricane when it strikes the southern United States this weekend.

The National Weather Service is now predicting a “life-threatening storm surge” when Hurricane Harvey hits the shores of Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as “catastrophic wind damage” and advising residents in the impacted areas to follow local officials’ instructions.

“Now is the moment to act. “Hurricane Ida is now expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane,” the US National Weather Service’s New Orleans branch warned in a tweet.

With a minimum wind speed of 130 miles (209 kilometers) per hour, this is the second-highest rating on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

Louisiana has issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the hurricane, which is expected to hit the United States on Sunday, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina flooded 80% of New Orleans and killed over 1,800 people.

Outside of the levee-protected neighborhoods of New Orleans and flood-prone coastal towns along the state’s coast, such as Grand Isle, officials have already ordered mandatory evacuations.

Scooter Resweber, Grand Isle’s police chief, told local media, “People are packing and going right now.” “We have a feeling this will be a huge one.”

President Joe Biden signed the declaration, which will funnel federal supplementary cash and aid to the southern state to help with emergency preparedness and response.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 1 storm late Friday in western Cuba, with maximum sustained winds approaching 80 miles per hour.

Ida hit Cuba in the province of Pinar del Rio, which is the island’s current coronavirus epicenter. More than 10,000 people were evacuated, and electricity was turned off as a precaution ahead of the storm.

By lunchtime, public transportation in Havana had been interrupted, and thousands of people had been evacuated.

“Now is the moment for Louisianans to get ready,” Governor John Bel Edwards said on Twitter, urging citizens to “make sure you and your family are ready for whatever comes.”

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell, on the other hand, advised citizens living within the city’s protective levee system to stay put.

“We don’t want people on the road, putting them in danger,” she told nola.com, a local news website.

People who were unable to flee were being housed in a public shelter. Brief News from Washington Newsday.