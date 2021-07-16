The United States warns of “increasing risks” for business in Hong Kong.

Following China’s clampdown on the key financial hub, the US warned its business community on Friday that the hazards of doing business in Hong Kong are increasing.

In a long-awaited recommendation that has already been criticized by China, US government agencies led by the State Department warned businesses that they face special dangers as a result of a severe national security statute that was enacted a year ago.

According to the alert, there are “increasing dangers” that “may have a negative impact on firms and persons operating in Hong Kong.”

They should be mindful of the reputational, regulatory, financial, and, in some cases, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong activities as a result of these changes, it warned.

Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997, “retains numerous economic distinctions” from the mainland, including stricter intellectual property rights, according to the report.

However, it noted a shift in the national security statute, citing the detention of one US citizen, John Clancey, a notable human rights lawyer.

Hundreds of people, including media mogul Jimmy Lai, former MPs, and pro-democracy campaigners, have been charged under the law, which prohibits subversion and other crimes against the state.

The US advice also warned of increased threats to data privacy, as well as a lack of openness and access to information, citing the closing of a prominent newspaper, Apple Daily, which had been a thorn in authorities’ sides.

It also stated that businesses were at a higher risk of being subjected to US sanctions, which were imposed in response to human rights concerns.

After significant and often violent protests demanding the protection of fundamental rights granted to the city before the handover, China enacted the security law in June 2020.