The United States is disappointed by Guatemala’s new anti-corruption investigator.

The US expressed displeasure on Thursday with Guatemala’s hasty appointment of a contentious new anti-corruption investigator, whose predecessor’s firing drew Washington’s ire.

Rafael Curruchiche’s “sudden appointment” as head of the anti-corruption unit on Tuesday “does not add confidence in the body’s ability to independently investigate and prosecute corruption matters,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“Our stance remains that FECI’s ability to function is critical, and that its prosecutors and analysts are empowered to continue investigating cases in order to preserve Guatemala’s battle against corruption,” he added, using the unit’s Spanish name.

Curruchiche has been accused of corruption by opposition MPs, with media sources claiming that while investigating electoral offenses, he provided security to entrepreneurs suspected of unlawful political fundraising.

Despite President Joe Biden’s administration said it lost faith in her and would halt cooperation after she unexpectedly removed previous anti-corruption chief Juan Francisco Sandoval last month, Attorney General Consuelo Porras pushed ahead with the appointment.

Sandoval, who had been honored earlier this year by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his anti-corruption efforts, fled Guatemala after being fired, citing concerns for his safety.

The Biden administration has recognized the battle against corruption, as well as poverty, violence, and climate change, as critical components of a strategy to halt the enormous migration of Central Americans, which has become a major political problem in the US.