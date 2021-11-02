The United States has pledged to’sharply’ reduce methane emissions.

During Tuesday’s global climate meeting, the Biden administration unveiled new measures aimed at “sharply” decreasing methane emissions by the oil and natural gas industry.

President Joe Biden made the statement while attending the COP26 conference in Glasgow, where dozens of countries pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent this decade, the most potent greenhouse gas.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed “extensive new regulations to drastically cut emissions from the oil and natural gas industry,” according to the agency.

The EPA claimed in a statement that “the proposed rule would eliminate 41 million tons of methane emissions from 2023 to 2035, the equivalent of 920 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.”

“That’s more than all passenger automobiles and commercial aircraft in the United States emitted in 2019,” it noted.

The emission reduction standards would apply not only to existing oil and gas sources, but also to those that are now being built.

States must “create plans to control methane emissions from hundreds of thousands of existing sources around the country,” according to the bill.

The EPA has stated that a final rule will be issued before the end of the year.

“As the world’s leaders gather in Glasgow for COP26, it is evident that America is back and leading by example in facing the climate issue with great ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Environmentalists applauded the Biden administration’s announcement.

“Reducing methane emissions quickly will result in considerable and much-needed near-term climate progress,” said Julie McNamara, deputy policy director of the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Climate and Energy Program.

“EPA Administrator Regan’s measures today are significant steps toward making that critical progress,” McNamara added.