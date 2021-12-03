The United States has overcome the first hurdle in avoiding a government shutdown.

The US House of Representatives agreed Thursday to keep federal agencies open for another 11 weeks in order to avoid a costly government shutdown during the holiday season, though the bill will encounter opposition in the Senate.

The cash was set to run out at 11:59 p.m. Friday, so the Democratic-controlled lower chamber passed a bill to keep the lights on until February 18.

With Christmas approaching, the “continuing resolution” would prevent millions of government employees from being sent home without pay as parks, museums, and other federal sites and services close.

However, a tiny group of conservative Republicans in the Senate is threatening to stall the bill in protest of the White House’s pandemic reaction, implying that the closure is still a possibility.

They have stated that they will not back down unless Democrats agree to a straight majority vote on defunding President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-testing policy for large corporations.

The right-wing Republican group, which may only have two or three senators, claims that the mandate violates personal liberty.

Only one House Republican, anti-Trump congressman Adam Kinzinger, voted in favor of the stopgap, which passed by a vote of 221 to 212 on Thursday.

The plan would, in theory, buy legislators time to draft full-year budget legislation for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

It would, however, require the approval of every Republican in the Senate’s 50-50 split to circumvent the normal, days-long procedure and be rubber-stamped in time to avoid a weekend closure.

More than 780,000 people have died in the United States as a result of the epidemic, and the worrying new Omicron form of the coronavirus has sparked fears of a winter rise in cases.

However, Biden’s decree demanding vaccination or weekly tests for specific portions of the US workforce, including enterprises with more than 100 employees, has been met with legal challenges.

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican, wants to cut off federal funds for the mandate’s implementation, and he has the support of right-wingers in both chambers.

“If it’s a choice between temporarily halting non-essential activities on the one hand and standing idle while up to 45 million Americans lose their jobs, livelihoods, and capacity to work on the other hand, I’ll always side with American workers,” he stated.

According to the Pew Research Center, the figure Lee stated represents more than a quarter of the 157 million people employed in the United States.

According to the report, just 5% of unvaccinated adults have quit a job because of a vaccine mandate. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.