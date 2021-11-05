The United States Congress is expected to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

On the greatest day of Joe Biden’s presidency so far, US senators were due to vote Friday on a historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that would revamp America’s aging transportation network and improve internet coverage.

After a procedural vote to send an even larger “Build Back Better” social welfare bill to the Senate, the House of Representatives was expected to rubber stamp the bill, passing legislation with a combined price tag of $3 trillion on what could be the most expensive day in the lower chamber’s history.

“Poll after poll shows that the components of the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Build Back Better framework are quite popular,” Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday, amid a frenzy of 11th-hour congressional discussions.

“Families in the United States desire unprecedented investments in infrastructure, competitiveness, and climate change mitigation. This is something they would like to see take place.” The infrastructure deal’s final approval would be a huge win for Biden, a former senator who prides himself on his ability to reach across the aisle but has seen his approval ratings plummet, owing in part to his stalled domestic agenda.

The decision brings to a close months of heated discussions on Capitol Hill, which began in August when the Senate adopted the bill, giving it rare bipartisan backing in Washington’s fractured political climate.

Congressional Democratic leaders had stated that they hoped to get the House and Senate in sync by the summer, but the process was hampered by disagreements over the size and scope of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package.

The White House claims that the infrastructure package will create thousands of high-paying jobs for individuals without college degrees by funding work on roads, bridges, and ports, as well as high-speed internet.

The plan calls for $550 billion in new federal expenditure on transportation infrastructure, as well as broadband expansion, clean water initiatives, EV charging stations, and other climate-related initiatives.

The entire price tag, which is equal to Spain’s GDP in 2020, is based on other public money that have already been appropriated.

With the support of a third of Republican Senators, it cleared the Senate with a simple majority of 69 votes to 30.

If the House rubber-stamps the make-or-break vote, it will be sent to Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. House leadership has spent weeks trying to mend differences in the Democratic majority.

Biden suggested spending $2 trillion on infrastructure over eight years, including funding for some of his top priorities, such as.