The United States Commits To Assisting Struggling Pacific Islands

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States’ support for Pacific island states fighting Covid-19 and the climate crisis on Friday, as Washington seeks to challenge China’s regional expansion.

Biden reminded leaders of the US’s “without strings” vaccine donations to developing countries in a video message at the beginning of a summit of 18 island nations ranging from tiny Nauru to Australia and New Zealand.

And he pledged to take the lead in the fight against climate change. “The Pacific Island nations know better than anyone that averting the worst effects of climate change is going to save lives.”

This is the first time a president of the United States has addressed the forum, which turns 50 this year.

“The United States is a proud Pacific power and will continue to be an active, engaged partner in the region and a friend to all your countries,” he added.

“A free and open Indo-Pacific is vital to each of our nations’ security and prosperity and to all our shared futures.”

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama applauded Biden’s words and expressed gratitude for “bringing America forcefully back to the right side of climate history”

There must be “zero excuses” for governments failing to adopt net zero emissions objectives by 2050, he stressed.

Regional dominance Australia, to the anger of Pacific islands that are only a few feet above sea level, has notably abstained from making such a pledge.

On the eve of the meeting, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin met with Surangel Whipps, Palau’s president, to reaffirm the US commitment to the island nation’s defense.

The duo agreed on the Pacific islands region’s strategic importance and the “critical role” of the US presence and investments in Palau, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Faced with vastly enhanced Chinese military capabilities, the US has shifted to a concept of rotating assets throughout the region and away from big bases, making them more difficult to target.

China has sought regional influence by financing big infrastructure projects on several Pacific islands, raising concerns about the magnitude of the resulting financial debts to Beijing.

For example, in Samoa, plans for a large port project backed by China are in doubt after Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa suggested the project would push the island’s debt levels too high.

Australia, the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, and Niue all participate in the Fiji-based Pacific Islands Forum.