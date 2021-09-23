The United States applauds China’s decision to stop funding coal projects, but it wants more.

The US applauded China’s pledge to stop subsidizing coal projects abroad on Wednesday, but expressed optimism that the world’s greatest emitter will also do more to combat climate change at home.

Following similar declarations by South Korea and Japan, Chinese President Xi Jinping informed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China will stop supporting coal in other nations, effectively drying up the world’s foreign aid to the filthy kind of energy in developing countries.

“We welcome this announcement, but we equally acknowledge that more has to be done,” a US official told reporters at the UN, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to UN protocol.

“We look forward to learning more about the extra initiatives they may take in this critical decade to cut their national emissions even more,” the official said.

Further Chinese action, according to the source, would “help put the world closer on a track that will keep temperatures from going considerably above 1.5 degrees,” which appears increasingly likely despite a goal established by the 2015 Paris agreement.

According to UN scientists, a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels is a critical threshold for the earth to escape the worst effects of climate change, such as more severe weather, droughts, and flooding.

Despite its commitment to international assistance, China has continued to invest in coal at home, a point underlined by US climate envoy John Kerry during a visit earlier this month.

President Joe Biden has made the environment a top priority since defeating climate denier Donald Trump, and in a UN speech on Tuesday, he pledged to quadruple US aid to countries most affected by climate change, closing a major gap ahead of the UN climate negotiations in Glasgow in November.