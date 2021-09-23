The United States and the United Kingdom welcome China’s decision to stop funding coal, but they want more.

The United States and the United Kingdom welcomed China’s vow to stop subsidizing coal projects abroad on Wednesday, but expressed optimism that the world’s greatest emitter will also do more to combat climate change at home.

Following similar declarations by South Korea and Japan, Chinese President Xi Jinping informed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China will stop supporting coal in other nations, effectively drying up the world’s foreign aid to the filthy kind of energy in developing countries.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, expressed optimism for a complete worldwide phase-out of coal by 2040, as he sought to mobilize international support for robust climate action ahead of the UN climate conference in Glasgow in November.

Johnson told the General Assembly, “I thank President Xi for what he has done to terminate China’s overseas financing of coal, and I hope China will now go even further and phase out coal use domestically as well.”

“Because the United Kingdom’s experience indicates that it can be done.

Despite its commitment to international assistance, China has continued to invest in coal at home, a point underlined by US climate envoy John Kerry during a visit earlier this month.

“We welcome this declaration, but we also acknowledge that more has to be done,” a US official said of Xi’s decision.

“We look forward to learning more about the further initiatives they may take in this critical decade to significantly cut their national emissions,” the official said on condition of anonymity to reporters.

Further Chinese action, according to the source, would “help put the world closer on a track that will keep temperatures from going considerably above 1.5 degrees,” which appears increasingly likely despite a goal established by the 2015 Paris agreement.

According to UN scientists, a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels is a critical threshold for the earth to escape the worst effects of climate change, such as more severe weather, droughts, and flooding.

President Joe Biden has made the environment a top priority since defeating climate denier Donald Trump, and in a UN speech on Tuesday, he pledged to quadruple US aid to countries most affected by climate change, closing a critical gap ahead of the Glasgow talks.