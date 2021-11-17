The United States and Kenya are pushing for a cease-fire in Ethiopia.

As diplomacy deepens over the year-long war in Ethiopia, the US and Kenya called for a truce on Wednesday, expressing hope for a negotiated solution between the government and rebels.

On a three-nation tour of Africa that will take him to Nigeria and Senegal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a warning about a global decline in democracy, urging close ally Kenya to have free elections next year.

At a meeting that was originally scheduled for 10 minutes, the senior US ambassador met with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta for an hour and a half.

On Sunday, Kenyatta paid a surprise visit to Addis Ababa, where he met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, amid growing concern that Tigrayan rebels may march on Ethiopia’s capital.

“We believe Ethiopia has the ability to find a solution to this situation. We believe that a cease-fire may be reached “After negotiations with Blinken, Kenya’s Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo addressed a joint news conference.

With hundreds of people suffering in famine-like conditions as the battle between Abiy’s government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) enters its second year, Blinken urged for “concrete steps for peace” and a resumption of humanitarian aid.

“I underscore our demand for all parties to engage in quick and serious negotiations on a cease of hostilities without preconditions,” Blinken said, adding that US people should leave the country as soon as possible.

Ethiopia has long been a key US friend, but the US has been disappointed by restrictions on assistance distribution to the northern Tigray region, which, according to the UN, is experiencing a de facto humanitarian blockade.

President Joe Biden pulled Ethiopia out of a crucial trade treaty earlier this month, but he has refrained from imposing sanctions in order to give diplomacy a chance.

However, in answer to a question, Blinken did not rule out the possibility of the US labeling Tigray’s “atrocities” to be genocide.

“Whatever we name it, it has to end, and someone has to be held accountable,” he said.

Biden has promised a renewed focus on Africa in the fight against climate change and Covid-19, attempting to distinguish himself from emerging adversary China, which has pushed infrastructure across the continent while ignoring democracy.

Blinken’s convoy passed beside a road being built with Chinese funding, and he held his news conference at a hotel where a room had been reserved, both symbolic signs of the obstacles. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.