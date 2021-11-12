The United Nations sees the environment as a unifier in divided Cyprus.

In the buffer zone that divides Cyprus, a broken plastic chair, a printer box, old tyres, and other discarded garbage are placed onto the backs of UN pickup trucks.

The initiative on Friday, which featured young Greek Cypriots who have shown a willingness to collaborate with their Turkish Cypriot counterparts, worked to clean up the collective legacy of a divided Mediterranean island.

However, 47 years after Turkish troops invaded and controlled the northern portion of the island in reaction to a Greek military junta-backed coup, the politics of the island’s divide have become more complicated.

Since then, the United Nations has maintained a buffer zone between Turkish and Turkish Cypriot forces in the north — which is only recognized by Ankara — and Greek and Greek Cypriot forces in the Republic of Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union.

Despite their differences, the environment has been one area where the two groups have been able to work together.

“On both sides of the buffer zone, there is a common interest in conserving the environment,” Aleem Siddique, a spokesman for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, said (UNFICYP).

The buffer zone, which stretches across 180 kilometers (112 miles) and is up to eight kilometers (five miles) broad, is home to rare plants and wildlife, according to Siddique.

It has also become a dumping site, and the UN collaborates with local groups to clean it up on a regular basis.

On the penultimate day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, roughly 16 UN peacekeepers joined UN police and civilian members of the UN Youth Champions for Environment and Peace to assault rubbish piles near the village of Troulli in the island’s southeast.

After several minutes of driving past olive trees along a stone route with no evidence of occupancy other than what looked to be two distant hilltop military positions and a farm tractor that kicked up dust as it worked, the illegal dump is discovered.

Then, beside the track, the dry earth was scattered with everything from styrofoam to incomprehensible metal fragments.

“Construction activity, infractions, and dumping have all increased significantly,” Siddique said.

Contractors are thought to be doing a lot of the dumping at night.

Joya Lahoud, 19, and other members of the cleanup staff were packing the trash into black plastic rubbish bags as he spoke.

