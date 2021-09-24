The United Nations is redoubling its efforts to promote green energy in order to save the environment and increase electricity production.

To avert a climate emergency and alleviate global energy poverty, the United Nations head called on the world to redouble its renewable energy efforts on Friday.

“Today, we are at a crossroads,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, describing the task as a “double duty – to eradicate energy poverty while also limiting climate change.”

“And we have a solution that meets both imperatives,” Guterres stated. “All people should have access to affordable, renewable, and sustainable energy.”

Governments and the business sector promised more than $400 billion at a high-level summit that urged for a speeding up of efforts to avert catastrophic climate change while also bringing power to more of the 760 million people who presently lack it around the world.

More than 35 nations and several significant corporations, including TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric, and Google, have signed the “energy compact.”

According to the United Nations, the global energy sector is responsible for around 75% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

The promises serve “transparent reasons,” according to Jennifer Layke, global energy director at the World Resources Institute, and allow NGOs to hold firms and governments accountable.

But, she added, “to deliver on climate, we still have a long way to go to get to the type of energy transition transformation that is required.”

Projects to expand electricity access in underdeveloped nations, boost clean cooking technology, and improve energy efficiency are among the spending pledges, many of which have already been announced as part of an effort to decarbonize the energy system.

According to Guterres, progress has been made, with renewable energy now accounting for 29% of worldwide electricity generation.

“However, it is far from fast enough,” Guterres remarked. “We’re still a long way from being able to offer everyone with inexpensive, clean energy.”

To keep global warming to 1.5 degrees, he says the world must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 from 2010 levels.

By that time, he wants solar and wind capacity to have quadrupled, as part of a push to triple renewable energy and energy efficiency investments to $5 trillion per year.

Furthermore, Guterres urged governments to phase out fossil fuel subsidies and “put a price on carbon.”

According to a research released by the International Monetary Fund on Friday, direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies totaled $5.9 trillion in 2020, or 6.8% of world GDP.

"Underpricing fossil fuels jeopardizes domestic and global environmental goals, causing harm to people and the environment.