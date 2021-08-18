The United Nations Biodiversity Summit has been postponed until April 2022.

The face-to-face section of a crucial UN biodiversity summit, which had been scheduled for last year, has been postponed until April 2022, according to UN officials, citing the Covid pandemic.

The COP15 summit, which will be hosted by China, will have a “official” virtual opening in mid-October this year, followed by face-to-face negotiations in Kunming, southern China, from April 25 to May 8, 2022.

Campaigners have been calling for a global accord to stop biodiversity loss for years, comparable to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

With over one million species on the verge of extinction and the globe failing to reach existing conservation targets, an agreement among the almost 200 countries participating in the talks is critical.

The UN released a draft accord for the meeting earlier this month, calling for the preservation of at least 30% of land and oceans, as well as other biodiversity goals.

The document, which was the result of months of online debate, outlined a path for humanity to be “living in peace with environment” by 2050.

To protect biodiversity, the proposal listed 21 aims and ten “milestones” that must be met by 2030.

Among them are the restoration of at least 20% of degraded ecosystems and the preservation of existing intact wild areas.

According to the draft, at least 30% of terrestrial and marine species should be protected by conservation areas.

The framework also called for more environmentally friendly farming and fishing methods, such as a two-thirds reduction in pesticide use and the “elimination of plastic garbage disposal.”

After Wednesday’s declaration, UN biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said, “Addressing the problem of reversing ongoing losses of species and genetic diversity, as well as the damage to our ecosystems, will determine the well-being of humanity for decades to come.”

“Holding COP15 in two parts will allow us to make the most progress on the remaining challenging problems before our decisive face-to-face discussions in Kunming.”

The plan outlined detailed budget goals, including a $500 billion annual reduction in environmentally detrimental subsidies.

It also called for at least $200 billion in new and additional funding each year to meet the goals.

The meeting was originally scheduled for October 2020, but was postponed a year due to the coronavirus outbreak that swept the globe.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the organizers have chosen to postpone the event for a second time.

From October 12 to 14, world leaders will gather virtually for two "high-level" days to give urgency to.